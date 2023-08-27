Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.43 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

