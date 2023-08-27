Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $57.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $7.16 or 0.00027472 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

