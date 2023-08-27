CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80.

In other CPI Aerostructures news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $180,444.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

