CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80.
In other CPI Aerostructures news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $180,444.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
