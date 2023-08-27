Critical Contrast: Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) vs. Its Rivals

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dragonfly Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Dragonfly Energy Competitors -912.57% -17.28% -14.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy Competitors 106 487 1070 54 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 434.98%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 30.61%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $84.39 million -$39.57 million -2.66 Dragonfly Energy Competitors $713.16 million $8.06 million 3.67

Dragonfly Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy rivals beat Dragonfly Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

