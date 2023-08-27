Critical Survey: P3 Health Partners (PIII) and The Competition

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -145.47% -204.11% -19.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 316 0 2.62

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,717.18%. Given P3 Health Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.54 billion -$97.94 million 19.33

P3 Health Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

