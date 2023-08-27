CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $202.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average of $138.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.