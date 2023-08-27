Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,446,000 after purchasing an additional 443,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $99.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.94 and a twelve month high of $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

