Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lowered by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,707,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $30,815,520,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

CMI traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.05. 614,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.