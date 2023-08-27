Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Curtiss-Wright worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.58. 92,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.81 and its 200 day moving average is $177.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

