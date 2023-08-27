CV Advisors LLC Buys 5,858 Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

CV Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Dingdong (Cayman) makes up approximately 0.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

DDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. 243,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,342. The company has a market cap of $460.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

