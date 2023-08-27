DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,995,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,049,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,777,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

