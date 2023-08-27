Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Danaher worth $466,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.53. 1,381,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.73. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $294.60. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,272. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

