Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $155.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

