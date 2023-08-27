Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -2.02.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,815 shares of company stock worth $83,226 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

