Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $235.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.59.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

