Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) to Buy

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JCDecaux Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $18.59 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.
About JCDecaux
