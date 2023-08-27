Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) & Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Head-To-Head Review

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Free Report) and Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and Österreichische Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 5.32% 20.75% 7.21% Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and Österreichische Post’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $99.52 billion 0.61 $5.65 billion $4.20 11.75 Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A $0.87 20.48

Analyst Recommendations

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Österreichische Post. Deutsche Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Österreichische Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Deutsche Post and Österreichische Post, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 1 5 3 0 2.22 Österreichische Post 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Post presently has a consensus target price of $49.35, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Österreichische Post.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Österreichische Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Österreichische Post on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Österreichische Post

(Get Free Report)

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing. The Parcel & Logistics division offers solutions for parcel and express mail items; and value-added services, including food delivery, warehousing, order picking, returns management, and web shop logistics and infrastructure, as well as cash transportation services. The Retail & Bank division is involved in the provision of telecommunication products and merchandise; postal, financial, and payment transaction services; and self-service solutions, such as pick-up and drop-off stations at various locations. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Oesterreichische Post AG is a subsidiary of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.