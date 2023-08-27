Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 392,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
Diageo stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. Diageo has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $47.47.
Diageo Company Profile
