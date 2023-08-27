Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 392,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. Diageo has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

