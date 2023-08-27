DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $125.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKS. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.17.

DKS opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 683 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

