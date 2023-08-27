DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.5-174.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.58.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,131 shares of company stock worth $1,206,378. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after buying an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

