Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $133.69 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.92 billion and $133.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00251676 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014469 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,762,146,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.