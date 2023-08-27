Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

D stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

