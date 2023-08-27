DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

