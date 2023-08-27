Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

