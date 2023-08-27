DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $110,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

