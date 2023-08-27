EAC (EAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00250349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014480 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

