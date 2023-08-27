Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Up 788.9% in August

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 788.9% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECAOF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.