Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Up 788.9% in August

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 788.9% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECAOF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

