Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($5.13). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.11), with a volume of 296,613 shares traded.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £513.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 400.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile
Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.
