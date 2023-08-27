Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. Citigroup upped their target price on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 31.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Embraer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Embraer by 138.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52. Embraer has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

