Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. Citigroup upped their target price on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on ERJ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
Embraer Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE ERJ opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52. Embraer has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.14.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.