Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.37. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

