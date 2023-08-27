Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.27

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and traded as low as $15.88. Engie shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 60,491 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Engie Price Performance

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Further Reading

