Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
