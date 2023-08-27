Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.