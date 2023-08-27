EOS Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, EOS has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $648.43 million and approximately $76.29 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002677 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002765 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,930,853 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,930,852 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.