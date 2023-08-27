Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

NYSE EQT opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

