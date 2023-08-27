ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Cap of $10.53 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $319.11 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014805 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,146.91 or 1.00068309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002479 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01267008 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $283.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

