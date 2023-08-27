Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $75.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.