EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $409.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

