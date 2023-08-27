EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8,257.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.25.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $407.00 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $176.70 and a one year high of $443.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

