EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $158.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.48. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

