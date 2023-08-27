EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

HDV opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

