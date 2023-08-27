EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 358 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.