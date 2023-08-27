EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

