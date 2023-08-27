EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EVI Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

EVI stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $324.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.38. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

