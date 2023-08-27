Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

