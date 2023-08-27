Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXXAF remained flat at $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49. Exxaro Resources has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec upgraded Exxaro Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

