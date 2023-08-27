EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EZFL opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. EZFill has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.84.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 213.46%.
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
