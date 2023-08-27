Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,006. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.