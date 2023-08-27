Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $6.10 on Friday, reaching $223.41. 12,352,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.44 and its 200-day moving average is $212.16. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

