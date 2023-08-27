Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 4.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 701,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,610,191.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,997.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,610,191.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,997.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.