Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $755,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Fastenal by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,918. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.